New conservative candidate for the Scotter and Blyton ward has been announced

The Gainsborough Constituency Conservative Association have selected a candidate for the forthcoming by-election on Thursday, July 27, for the Scotter and Blyton ward vacancy on West Lindsey District Council.

Chairman of the Gainsborough Constituency Conservative Association, Ashley Perraton-Williams, has announced the new candidate is Bruce Allison.

Bruce said: “I am proud to be a candidate in the West Lindsey District Council by-election for the Scotter and Blyton ward on Thursday, July 27. I look forward to meeting and speaking with as many local residents as possible and I hope they will be kind enough to support me.

“Local Conservatives have a strong track record delivering for the district and I want to be part of that team, keeping the Council Tax low, getting the super-fast broadband coverage we need, protecting communities from unsuitable development and to making West Lindsey is a place where people want to visit, enjoy and discover. I promise to listen to local residents’ concerns and get action on the shared challenges we face.”

Ashley said: “He is passionate about the local area and ensuring that rural communities are not left behind, building the resilience of local communities to face future challenges. I know that supporting Bruce is the only way local residents will get the district councillor they need.”