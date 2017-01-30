Neighbours scoop £30,000 each in Postcode Lottery win

Two lucky Gainsborough neighbours landed £30,000 each with the People’s Postcode Lottery’s Street Prize.

The Ings Road winners play with the postcode DN21 4BX and Lilian Parker, 56, is still in shock over her win.

She said: “When I found out I’d won I was expecting £1,000, which I was excited enough about, so when I pulled out the cheque and it said £30,000 I couldn’t believe it. I haven’t had much of a chance to think about what I’ll do with the money, but it will be lovely to be able to treat my nieces and nephews and to not have to worry about bills and things like that. I’m sure my husband and I will treat ourselves to something nice too, maybe a new car.”