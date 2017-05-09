NATIONAL NEWS: Ride closed at theme park after 'incident'

A ride at Drayton Manor Theme park has been closed after an incident.

The theme park tweeted this afternoon to say the Splash Canyon ride had been closed.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to reports of a patient in the water at the Tamworth theme park.

It added that an ambulance, a senior paramedic officer, a paramedic area support officer, a rapid response paramedic, a community first responder and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Staffordshire were sent to the scene.

Superintendent Carl Ratcliffe, of Staffordshire Police, said: "We were called at 2.25pm this afternoon (9 May) to reports that a child had fallen from a water ride at Drayton Manor Park.



"The girl, believed to be 11-years-old from the Leicester area, has been airlifted to Birmingham Children's Hospital.



"Her parents have been informed and are being supported by officers.



"The HSE have been informed of the incident."