The nation will fall silent this morning to remember the victims of the terror attack in Manchester earlier this week.

Last night, the government announced a national one minute's silence at 11am today for those affected by Monday night's attack.

Twenty two people were killed and more than 50 people injured when Salman Abedi detonated an improvised explosive device at the conclusion of a concert by Ariana Grande at Manchester Arena.

Among those known to have died were an eight-year-old girl.