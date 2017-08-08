Museum of Lincolnshire Life to hold Craft and Curios Fair

Have your say

The Museum of Lincolnshire Life will be holding another County Craft and Curios Fair on Saturday, August 12, and Sunday, August 13.

Between 10am and 4.30pm, visitors to the Lincoln attraction will be able to explore 16 craft stalls, selling a selection of high-quality, unique handmade crafts, specially selected from across the region.

Stephanie Beecher, events officer, said: “Handmade wooden ornaments and bespoke bird boxes are just some of the things we’ll have on offer, and there will also be vintage books, china, toys and kitchenware.

“Besides the craft stalls, there will also be live music and our Gatehouse Tearoom will be open for refreshments.”

Admission to the County Craft and Curios Fair costs £2.50 or £1 for concession.

There is also a £5 family ticket available.

Last entry is at 4pm.