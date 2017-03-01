Mum’s invited to exhibtion showcasing the benefits of using a sling

Worksop mum’s are invited to attend an exhibition showcasing the benefits of using a sling.

The Northern Sling Exhibitionis a free event at Sheffield University’s Octagon on Saturday, March 4, at 10am, and will see hundreds of families from across the UK gathering to learn about and celebrate the benefits of carrying.

Jennifer Campbell, 40, is a mother-of-three and Babywearing Consultant from Worksop.

She bought her first sling when pregnant with her first child who is now nine-years-old.

Jennifer said: “Instinctively from the very beginning I wanted my baby close to me and he wanted to be close to me so what better way than to carry?

“By the time my daughter came along, I had a very busy 3 and a half-year-old.

“Slings meant I could play with my son at the playground and still have my daughter with me.

“When my youngest was born, life with two older ones carried on.

“There are school drop-offs, meetings, shopping, cooking, cleaning - and I can just get on with it all.

“My husband will happily wear the baby and I have introduced friends and family to the benefits of babywearing.

“It is one of the best parenting tools you will invest in.

“I would suggest seeking out a local sling library where you can try different types of slings as people have different preferences.

“Sling libraries are a good way to try before you buy and meet other mums.”

Building on the success of the first exhibition in 2015, this year’s free show promises to be even bigger and better, with seminars and workshops to help parents and carers learn all about slings and carrying.