Mum of five stole from Poundland and Primark

A mum-of-five stole deoderant, socks and a lighter worth £12 from Poundland and Primark in Mansfield, a court heard.

Claire Roberts, 42, of Wood Lane, Church Warsop, admitted two counts of theft when she appeared before magistrates in Mansfield.

The thefts from the Mansfield stores on January 5, put her in breach of a community order that was imposed last year for shoplifting.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said Roberts suffered severely from depression, but was now engaging well with the probation service.

She had struggled with homelessness in the past, but now lived in a shared house with a prison warden, which had a positive influence on her.

She was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.