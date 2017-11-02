Money boost to help improve the palliative care rooms on Scotter Ward

Hospital staff fundraising to rejuvenate two palliative care rooms on their ward have been given a £500 boost.

Team members from Scotter Ward at John Coupland Hospital, Gainsborough, received the cheque from the Rotary Club of Gainsborough following a successful quiz night at the town’s Weston Rooms.

Rotary Club member, Fred Kirkman, said: “The palliative care fund is a cause we have been aware of for some time.

“The idea for a quiz night grew after we had a talk from Donna and Di from the ward. We knew we wanted to do something to help them.

“It’s also a cause close to us with one of our members having previously received care on Scotter Ward.”

Rotary Club of Gainsborough president Cheryl Booker is pictured handing the cheque over to Donna Phillips and Di Dietzel from John Coupland Hospital’s Scotter Ward.