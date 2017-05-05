Mobile company’s good news for Euro travellers

Mobile giant EE has announced it is to make roaming to lots of countries throughout Europe free for all pay monthly customers from June 15 - the same date that EU roaming charges are abolished.

Customers on pay monthly contracts will be able to take advantage of the new rules in 47 European countries.

The countries include Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands, Iceland and Norway. See the full list of countries below.

EE customers travelling to the USA, Canada, Mexico, Australia or New Zealand this year can sign up to a new 4GEE Max plan, which allows them to use their tariff as they would in the UK.

EE’s 4GEE Max plans promise “generous data allowances and the fastest speeds in the UK”. Speeds in other countries are likely to vary.

EE chief executive Marc Allera said: “Our customers want to be able to stay connected whether they’re travelling around the UK or abroad.

“We go further to provide our customers with 4G in more places across the UK than any other operator, and we’re offering inclusive roaming in more destinations as well – so our customers can stay in touch whether they’re lying on a beach in the Mediterranean, checking out the latest restaurants in New York, or hiking in New Zealand.”

If you’re an EE customer, you’ll be able to use your allowances in the countries listed below:

Austria, Azores, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, French Guiana, Germany, Gibraltar (UK), Greece, Guadeloupe, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Madeira, Malta, Martinique, Poland, Portugal, Reunion Islands, Romania, Saint Barthelemy, Saint Martin (French), San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, The Netherlands, Vatican City, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Monaco, Isle of Man, Jersey and Guernsey.

It’s worth bearing in mind that when you travel abroad you’re still limited to your normal allowances on the network, so watch how much internet you’re using if you only get 1GB of data a month.