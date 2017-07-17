Search

Mobile cameras are watching your speed on these Nottinghamshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on roads across Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Police mobile speed cameras will be operating at the following sites during the week beginning Monday July 17.

B6030 Sherwood Hall Rd/Clipstone Rd, Mansfield

B6018 Sutton Rd, Kirkby in Ashfield

B6023 Mansfield Rd, Sutton in Ashfield

A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse

B6014 Mansfield Rd, Skegby, Notts

B6040 Retford Rd, Worksop 40 limit section

A616 Ollerton Rd, Caunton

A60 Carlton Road, Worksop

A617, Kirklington

A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington

A52 (T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham (40mph area)

A611 Hucknall Rd, Nottingham

A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham

B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham

B6004 Strelley Rd/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane

Beechdale Road (Robins Wood Rd- Strelley Rd), Nottingham

B600 Nottingham Rd / Kimberley Rd, Nuthall

Coppice Road, Arnold

Shelford Road, Radcliffe on Trent

Clifton Road, Ruddington

For more information, visit www.nottspeed.com