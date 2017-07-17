Mobile cameras are watching your speed on these Nottinghamshire roads

Nottinghamshire Police mobile speed cameras will be operating at the following sites during the week beginning Monday July 17.
B6030 Sherwood Hall Rd/Clipstone Rd, Mansfield
B6018 Sutton Rd, Kirkby in Ashfield
B6023 Mansfield Rd, Sutton in Ashfield
A60 Leeming Lane North, Mansfield Woodhouse
B6014 Mansfield Rd, Skegby, Notts
B6040 Retford Rd, Worksop 40 limit section
A616 Ollerton Rd, Caunton
A60 Carlton Road, Worksop
A617, Kirklington
A17 Sleaford Road, Coddington
A52 (T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham (40mph area)
A611 Hucknall Rd, Nottingham
A6005 Castle Boulevard/Abbey Bridge/University Boulevard, Nottingham
B682 Sherwood Rise through to Hucknall Lane, Nottingham
B6004 Strelley Rd/Broxtowe Lane/ Stockhill Lane
Beechdale Road (Robins Wood Rd- Strelley Rd), Nottingham
B600 Nottingham Rd / Kimberley Rd, Nuthall
Coppice Road, Arnold
Shelford Road, Radcliffe on Trent
Clifton Road, Ruddington
For more information, visit www.nottspeed.com