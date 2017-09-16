Missing man, 37, was last seen in Bassetlaw

Have you seen 37-year-old Andrew Hardy?

Officers are concerned for his safety after he was reported missing from the Bassetlaw area on Wednesday (September 13) at around 5pm.

Andrew is around 5ft 10in tall, of medium build with short dark brown/black hair and a black beard.

He was last seen wearing Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a grey Nike T shirt with “JUST DO IT” on the front and trainers.

Andrew is believed to have connections to the Beeston, Nottingham area.

If you have seen Andrew, or know where he might be, please call 101, quoting incident number 612 of 13 September 2017.