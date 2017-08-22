MISSING: 14-year-old girl missing from Notts home

A 14-year-old girl is missing and police are concerned for her safety.

Leah Devale has not been seen since Monday, August 21 and Notts Police say they are growing concerned for her well being.

A force spokesman said: “Leah is white, around 5ft 5ins tall and she has blue eyes and bleach blonde shoulder-length hair which has a pink tinge.

Leah was last seen wearing black jeans and a beige coloured top.” She was last seen in Hyson Green area of Nottingham.

If you have seen Leah or know where she might be, please call Notts Police on 101 quoting incident number 212 of 21 August 2017, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.