Millions of snowdrops set to dazzle Hodsock Priory visitors

Visitors to Hodsock Priory are set to be dazzled by a blanket of millions of Snowdrops as the door to the estate’s winter gardens open to the public once more.

Each year, visitors flock to enjoy the spectacular display, which will run daily until Sunday, March 5.

Snowdrop season at Hodsock Priory

Outside of Hodsock’s Snowdrop and Bluebell flowering seasons, public access is not normally permitted to the family’s country house estate.

George Buchhanan, ninth generation owner and manager of Hodsock Priory, said: “Ever since opening our winter gardens to visitors 26 years ago, we’ve been renowned for stunning Snowdrop displays.

“They symbolise hope and the beginning of something new. Couples who have married during our Snowdrops season often say that they feel an extra magic and romance in the air.

“Each year we strive to be better than the year before. I’m out and about on the estate every day throughout the season and listen to our visitors.

Snowdrops at Babworth Church.

“It’s always heartening to talk to visitors strolling amongst millions of Galanthus and Cyclamen flowers, or alongside the river which runs from our lake to the gardens.”

The woodland walk is suitable for all abilities with regular resting places. Footpaths throughout the woodland and gardens are passable in most weather conditions with wheelchairs and buggies.

For more details see www.snowdrops.co.uk, email info@snowdrops.co.uk or call 01909 591 204.

And this weekend, you can also see a snowdrop display at All Saints’ Church in Babworth, between Worksop and Retford.

On Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12 the church, which is surrounded by woodland, will be open to visitors in celebration of the snowdrops and the growth they represent.