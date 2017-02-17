Mick wanted to make a difference to people in need

Looking for a change in his career Mick King wanted to do something that would really make a difference for people in need.

Mick, 51, has been the Agency Director of aLincolnshire Home Independence Agency for six years.

Mick said: “After spending a number of years in policy and strategy roles, I wanted to do something that really made a difference for people in need.”

Lincolnshire Home Independence Agency is the lead partner of Lincs Independent Living Partnership (LILP), which runs the Wellbeing Service on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council including West Lindsey, and they are on hand to help vulnerable people. It is dedicated to helping elderly, disabled and vulnerable people live independently in their own homes.

Mick’s role came along as a surprise.

He said: “It was very much a surprise; I saw it and thought, hmm, that would be interesting.”

It is Mick’s ambition to work in partnership with others to make a step change in independent living in Lincolnshire and beyond.

He said: “The challenges are that, as essentially a third sector contractor to the public sector, we’re forever at the whim of national policy changes and local commissioning changes.

“But the rewards are huge, for example seeing the life changing difference that a simple adaptation can make to someone’s home.”

Mick has been married for 27 years and has three adult children.

He said: “I grew up in Lincoln and have worked in Riseholme, Lincoln, Gainsborough, Boston, Doncaster and Hull.

“I spent 11 years in civil engineering and then 16 years in economic development before moving into independent living six years ago.

“I am a registered civil engineer, a Member of the Institution of Civil Engineers, a Fellow of the Institute of Economic Development, a Member of the Chartered Management Institute and have a Masters Degree in Urban Regeneration from Sheffield Hallam University.”

When he is not working Mick enjoys golf, live music, cars, travel and DIY.

Mick says his biggest achievements has been leading the LILP consortium bid and winning the contract to deliver the Wellbeing Service on behalf of Lincolnshire County Council, now in its fourth year of successful delivery.

The organisation is run as a not-for-profit social enterprise and has charitable status.

The Wellbeing Service is delivered by Lincs Independent Living Partnership, a consortium of charitable organisations including Lincolnshire Home Independence Agency, Age UK Lincoln and Kesteven, Boston Mayflower and LACE Housing.

The Wellbeing Service aims to prevent accident and illnesses by providing support to Lincolnshire’s residents aged 18 and over, addressing issues around living independently.

It helps people with any issue affecting independence, including mobility problems, accessing benefits, social isolation and transport. Support includes assessments, one to one support, equipment in the home, minor home adaptations, monitoring and alarm response and supported hospital discharge.

In its first year alone, an independent evaluation found the service made a life-changing contribution to almost 4,500 people, including 3,700 people (82 per cent) who wouldn’t have had a significant level of support without the service.

An analysis of the service shows a social return of investment at £4.15 for every £1 spent which is 10 per cent above the national benchmark. If just five per cent of service users avoid one hospital stay and are able to remain in their own home for one extra year rather than in residential care, the savings would be more than £6m.