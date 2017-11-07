Men fined for breaching housing regulations after tenant died at property

Two men who manage a house of multiple occupation in Worksop have been fined £5,000 for breaching safety regulations after a tenant died at the property.

An investigation into the condition and safety of the premises at 78 Netherton Road had been launched following the death of a tenant, Aleksander Jakubowski, in December 2016.

At Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on October 30, Wojeciech Matyka pleaded guilty to 10 counts of failing to comply with The Management of Houses in Multiple Occupation Regulations 2006, while Sarabjit Singh pleaded guilty to five breaches.

Officers from Bassetlaw District Council uncovered multiple breaches during inspections of the premises that included failing to install smoke alarms, handrails and proper lighting in communal areas.

Councillor Julie Leigh, cabinet member for neighbourhoods at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “Landlords have a responsibility to their tenants to provide safe, secure and legally habitable places to live.

“This was clearly not the case for Mr Matyka and Mr Singh who put the safety and the lives of their tenants in danger by failing to comply with these regulations.

“While the coroner had previously ruled that Mr Jakubowski’s death was accidental, a contributing factor to his death was the absence of a balustrade at the top of the stairs leading to his room.

“As a result, Mr Matyka and Mr Singh have accepted responsibility for their negligence and have been fined for these breaches.”

In total, Matyka was fined £2,930. Singh was fined £2,130, including costs and victim surcharge.

Following a further inspection of the property in March 2017, all remedial works to address the breaches has been carried out.