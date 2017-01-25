Members of the Green Party visited anti fracking group

Natalie Bennett, former leader of the Green Party, was invited by the Green Party candidate for the upcoming by election in Dinnington, David Foulstone, to meet with members of Letwell anti fracking group.

Natalie and David listened to residents concerns about agents working for INEOS company, seeking permission to put seismic testing equipment on private land, a precursor to fracking.

David and Natalie both emphatically stated that the Green Party are the only parliamentary party who oppose fracking and they are concerned about the impact on climate change.