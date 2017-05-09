Meet Maisie - the Marshall’s Yard daisy

Marshall’s Yard has welcomed its very own mascot who was unveiled at the centre’s 10th birthday celebrations.

The mascot is based on the Yard’s logo and a competition was held to find a name suitable for the funky green and pink flower.

Maisie, the Marshall’s Yard Daisy, was suggested by 5-year-old Ava-Lily Crowston (pictured) and was chosen from more than 80 suggestions.

Centre Manager, Alison Hall, said: “We had lots of fabulous suggestions but the judges decided that Maisie was definitely the right name for our mascot.”