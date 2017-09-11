McDonald’s staff tipped off cops about Edwinstowe drink driver

An Edwinstowe man was caught slightly over the limit after McDonald’s staff tipped off police, a court heard.

John Brooks, 45, of Lansbury Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

He was stopped in Old Rufford Road, Ollerton, on August 28, and a test revealed he had 41 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said the ban would have a “massive effect” on the recycling worker’s ability to earn a living.

She said he had worked a double shift the day before and drank three pints in the evening.

Police were called when staff at the drive-through restaurant saw how he was driving.

He initially denied the charge because he had been taking medication which could have affected his driving, but decided to plead guilty after receiving legal advice.

Brooks was banned for 12 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the length of the disqualification by a quarter, if completed before April next year.

He was fined £215 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.