Maternity unit at Bassetlaw Hospital is NOT closing

It was feared the maternity services at Bassetlaw Hospital could be set to close - however the claims have been denied.

The Bassetlaw region was named among 11 maternity and neonatal units across England to face closure or consolidation under plans to transform obstetrics care in the NHS.

However the Director of Sustainability and Transformation for South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw, Will Cleary-Gray, has confirmed there is no truth in the information.

He said: “There are no plans to close any maternity services in Bassetlaw and we remain committed to providing care.”