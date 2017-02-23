Master Kim hosting seminar in Retford this weekend

Grand Master Kim Yong Ho is hosting a prestigious martial arts seminar at Lynx Black Belt Academy in Retford this weekend.

This is the second time Master Kim has visited Bassetlaw after he first came in 2015 when he presented Korean scroll to the district council which is displayed at Retford Town Hall.

Master Andrew Blinston, chief instructor at the academy, has organised the seminar on Sunday, February 26, which will see the 75 year-old grand master teaching Lynx students advanced Korean martial arts techniques, restraints, breathing and meditation.