Mansfield woman who stole from bosses after 30 + years faces jail

A Mansfield woman who stole more than £5,000 in gift vouchers and savings stamps from the place she had worked for over 30 years, faces a jail sentence.

Morrisons cash office worker Ann Redford redeemed £5,764 of incorrectly cancelled vouchers and stamps and used them to buy items from stores in Mansfield, Chesterfield and Skegness, between June 2014 and November 21, 2016, Mansfield Magistrates Court heard on Thursday.

“The company noticed there were an unusual amount of transactions in Mansfield,” said Robert Carr, prosecuting.

The loss prevention team checked store records which showed there was an £889 deficit between February and November this year, and Redford had spent £824 in the same period.

Redford, 59, of Sandringham Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted theft by employee.

Michael Little, mitigating, said: “She has worked with cash since she was 16, and has been trusted with cash for many years.”

She worked at the Co-op for 28 years until it was taken over by Morrisons in 2010, the court heard.

He said she had worked full-time until two and a half years ago, when she reduced her hours to look after her 86-year-old mother, who suffers from osteoperosis.

“She was basically in a position where her income was less than her outgoings.”

He said ripped or torn vouchers were marked so they couldn’t be used again, but when till operators failed to do this, Redford took them and used them again.

“She has handed her notice in. She cooperated fully with the investigation,” Mr Little said. “She put her hands up at the first opportunity.”

Because of the length of time, Redford’s breach of trust and the sums involved, she was bailed to Nottingham Crown Court on January 13.