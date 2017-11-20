Mansfield woman thought driving ban was over

A Mansfield woman who thought her driving ban was finished was caught behind the wheel a week before it really ended, magistrates heard.

Carla Carlisle’s car was stopped by police on Unwin Road, Sutton, just after midnight, on October 10.

Carlisle, 32, of Park Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted driving without a licence, or insurance, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

The court heard the ban was due to end on October 17.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said: “This appears to be a genuine mistake which is supported by the dates. I hope in the cicrumstances you can deal with her by way of a financial penalty.

“She has a disabled partner who is unable to drive.”

Carlisle was given eight penalty points for three years. She was fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a victim surcharge of £30.