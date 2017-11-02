Mansfield woman’s drink drive errand ends in a ban

A Mansfield woman was distracted by family problems when she went on a late night errand while over the drink drive limit, a court heard.

Charlotte Watson’s Vauxhall Adam was followed by police from the William IV pub car park, just after midnight, on October 18, and was stopped shortly afterwards, on Sutton Road.

A test revealed she had 51 microgrammes of of alcohol in 100 milliltres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Watson, 24, of Stockwell Gate, admitted driving with excess alcohol, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

Simon Greaves, mitigating, said: “She didn’t fully appreciate she would be over the limit. She was running an errand.

“There had been a background of family difficulties which played on her mind and impacted on her judgement of how to handle things that night.”

District judge Andrew Meachin said: “Any form of drink driving is serious. You must take a risk. You now know what will happen when you do.”

He fined her £300, and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 government tax.

She was banned for 15 months, but was offered a drink drive rehabilitation course which will reduce the length of her disqualification by 16 weeks if completed by August 2018.