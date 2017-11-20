Mansfield woman found drunk in car after uncovering boyfriend’s lie

A Mansfield woman was over the limit when police found her sitting in her car after discovering her boyfriend had been lying to her, a court heard.

Police were called to Hatfield Avenue, Meden Vale, following reports of someone behaving suspiciously, and found Rachael Scott in her green Rover, with the key in the ignition, on November 5.

“She told police she had been sitting in her car with no intention of driving, but admitted turning on the ignition to heat the car up,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Scott, 37, of Jackson Terrace, Meden Vale, admitted being in charge of a vehicle while unfit to drive, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Mark Stocks, mitigating said: “She was on the tail end of a relationship. The gentleman who she was seeing had led her to believe they had a future together. She didn’t believe this.

“She went to his address and found him in company with another woman.”

She went home and drank alcohol, before returning to the car, he added.

Ten points were added to Scott’s licence for three years.

She was fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.