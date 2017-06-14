Mansfield thug punched ex after chance meet in the street

A Mansfield thug punched his ex-girlfriend in the face after she slapped him during a row in the town centre, a court heard.

Jack Overton met the woman by chance after splitting up a year previously, but the reunion was “volatile”, and turned violent at 4am, on May 27.

“She started calling him abusive names,” said Ann Barrett, prosecuting. “She got angry and slapped him.”

In police interview he said he pretended to throw a punch at her, but accepted it caught her on the face and drew blood.

Overton, 20, who lives with his parents on Ravensdale Road, pleaded guilty to assault on a reckless basis, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The court heard he has a previous conviction for battery, involving the same woman, from May 2015, for which he was given a 12-month community order.

Paul MacLeod, mitigating, said: “They had split for a year and just happened to meet. This is the culmination of what took place.

“He retaliated. He hadn’t seen her for a year. He has no problems with a restraining order. They had both been drinking.”

Probation officer Emma Gardner said Overton, a ground worker in the building trade, failed to take the blame for his actions, and needed to address his attitudes to violence towards women and reduce his alcohol intake.

Magistrates gave him a 12 month community order, with 25 rehabilitation activity days, and a three month curfew, from 9pm to 7am.

He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and an £85 victim surcharge, plus compensation of £100 to his victim.

The court heard he had a weekly wage of £360, with £330 outgoings, which included £100 spent on drink. He was ordered to repay what he owes at £30 a week.

He was banned from contacting the woman for 12 months.