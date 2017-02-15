Mansfield teen over the limit after funeral

A Mansfield teen was in mourning when he was caught over the limit after an accident, a court heard.

Police were called to Tyler Davidson’s home on Budby Crescent in Meden Vale, after his Mini Cooper was involved in a road traffic collision, at 6.15pm, on December 2.

A test revealed Davidson had 141 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes.

He was given a ten week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for violence, in December 2016.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said Davidson had been at the funeral of a “grandfather-type figure” and had driven after arguing with his mum.

The court heard he had a “very difficult upbringing”.

“He lived with his father, who was a heroin addict. When he was 15 his father had an overdose and he moved back in with his mum,” said Ms Hoffman.

She said “he didn’t want to go down the same road as his father” and was working as an apprentice mechanic at a garage.

His employer praised Davidson and said his job would remain open for him.

Davidson, 19, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was banned for 18 months and the suspended sentence was extended by six months. He was fined £245 and ordered to pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.