Mansfield pervert faces sentence for child porn and bestiality image

A Mansfield man has been sent to crown court to be sentenced for possessing child porn and bestiality images.

Jason Ingham was arrested at his home on Baums Lane, on October 14, last year, after his IP address was traced from a peer-to-peer file-sharing website.

“He fully accepted he had been downloading the movies and images,” said Anna Pierrepont, prosecuting.

Ingham, 35, admitted possessing 116 Category A, 15 Category B and 60 Category C images and movies, of children aged five to 16 years, where Category A is the most extreme, when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Thursday.

He also admitted possessing an extreme pornographic image of a person performing a sexual act with a dog.

The offences were so serious Ingham was sent to Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing, on June 22.

He was bailed until then, on condition he has no unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.