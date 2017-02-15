Mansfield man was boozed up when he knocked motorbiker over

A Mansfield man was over the limit when he knocked a motorcyclist off his bike and fractured his wrist, a court heard.

Alistair Ewen’s Renault Kangoo hit the biker on Sutton Road, in Mansfield, on January 27, as he was making a right turn.

The biker received five fractures and needed pins inserted in his wrist, the court heard.

A test revealed Ewen had 60 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Ewen, 58, of Victoria Street, admitted driving with excess alcohol when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Steve Williams, mitigating, said Ewen, a self-employed joiner, was normally a safe driver but had miscalculated how much beer he drank.

He was fined £400 and ordered to pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. He was banned from driving for 18 months.