Mansfield man pays heavy price for attack over urinating incident

A Mansfield man was beaten up and hospitalised after he punched a man who urinated in his drive, a court heard.

Tony Archer was returning from the pub when his “distressed” wife called and described how the man swore at her when she complained that he had urinated in front of their six-year-old daughter.

He cornered the culprit in a chip shop and punched him once in the face and knocked him to the floor, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

Archer, 45, of Bradleys Yard, Warsop, admitted the May 7 assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said: “Understandably he was very angry and upset. When he saw the man he punched him once.”

Two other men then set upon Archer.

“He was kicked to the head and stamped on,” said Ms Edwards. “He was knocked unconscious for over 20 minutes and taken to hospital.

“He was left with a fractured eye socket, a broken rib and nerve damage to this left of his face.”

She said the self-employed painter and decorator was forced to take a month off work while he recovered.

“In light of all the circumstances, I would ask you to deal with him by way of a conditional discharge,” she added.

Archer was given a 12 month conditional discharge. He must pay £85 costs and a £20 government tax.

No compensation was awarded because his victim wasn’t injured.