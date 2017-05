A Mansfield man who stole meat from a Kimberley store has been ordered to tackle his drug problems.

Darren Timson, 40, of Sandy Lane, admitted two counts of theft when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court on May 17.

The court heard he stole fresh meat from the Co-Op, on Maws Lane, in Kimberley, on November 28 and 30, last year.

A 12 month community order was made, and he was ordered to have treatment for drug dependency for nine months.

He must also pay £102 compensation.