Mansfield cannabis man assaulted boyfriend and fled from cops

A Mansfield man was high on cannabis when he assaulted his boyfriend and fled from police in his car on Christmas Eve, a court heard.

Calum Wilson shoved his partner into a wall and cut his head, and was found sitting in his Audi A1 when police arrived at their shared house on Halstead Close, Forest Town, at 10.50am, last year.

“He revved the engine, the wheels spun and he drove off,” said Kate Beardmore, prosecuting.

“Police waited until he returned. He parked half-on, and half-off the pavement, but refused to get out when officers approached him.”

A test revealed that Wilson, “known to be a heavy cannabis user”, had 5.5 microgrammes of the drug in one litre of blood - putting him twice over the legal limit.

Michael Little, mitigating, said Wilson, 21, had been a heavy cannabis smoker since he was 14, and his habit had gotten “progressively worse and worse.”

He lashed out at his partner because he was in “a bad mood” after running out of cannabis and taking other drugs at a party in the days before.

The court heard he found Christmas difficult since becoming estranged from his parents.

Wilson, who had no previous convictions, admitted assault by beating, driving while unfit through drugs, and driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was given a 12 month community order with 15 days of rehabilitation activity to address drug misuse and domestic violence.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge,

He was was banned for 12 months.