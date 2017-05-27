Manchester attack: UK threat level reduced from Critical to Severe

The UK threat level following the Manchester attack has been reduced to Severe, down from Critical,

However Police have warned this means that an attack is still highly likely.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said:

“We would ask the public to remain vigilant and report anything that causes concern.

“Today marks the beginning of a busy Bank Holiday weekend, which includes sporting and local events, for which detailed security plans are already in place.

“After the weekend, there will be a well-planned and gradual withdrawal of additional armed response officers who, over the last few days, have been supporting local officers in public place patrols on foot.”

The Force’s armed officers will also return to normal duties, but remain on alert to respond in the event of any additional intelligence.

he added: “Despite the reduction in threat level, we urge the public to remain alert but not alarmed - the police service and our partners will continue to do everything we can to help protect the security of our citizens, public institutions, critical national infrastructure, and businesses and places.”