A 20-year-old man was rescued after his car collided with another vehicle and ended up in a ditch.

The collision happened on Haxey Road in Misterton at around 6.30am this morning and involved two cars.

The 20-year-old was rescued from his car by the fire service using cutting gear and left in the care of the ambulance service.

Another person in the other vehicle managed to get themselves out by the time fire crews from Retford and Harworth had arrived.