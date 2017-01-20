Man remains in custody for Leonne Weeks murder investigation

Detectives have had an extension granted by the courts to an 18-year-old man’s custody.

The man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday 16 January, in connection with the death of 16-year-old Leonne Weeks.

The extension has been granted for a further 24-hours.

A 26-year-old woman arrested on Tuesday, January 17, on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been bailed pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries, should please call 101 quoting incident number 256 of January 16.

Or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.