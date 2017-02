A man has died after being hit by a car in Worksop.

The 35-year-old was walking on Blyth Road at around 8.45pm on Friday, February 3 when the collision happened.

He was taken to Bassetlaw Hospital but later died from his injuries.

Police are investigating the incident and are appealing to anyone who saw anything that could help with their enquiries to contact them on 101, quoting incident 833 of 3 February.