A man sadly died after a crash on the A57 yesterday (Christmas Eve).

Nottinghamshire Police have confirmed that a 33-year-old man has died following a serious collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian on the A57 at around 3.40am.

The road was closed for most of the day between Ragnall Crossroads and the junction with the A1133 in Newton on Trent

Police officers are asking anyone who may have any information to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 123 of December 24.