Search

Man dials 999 asking for ambulance to take him to see friend in London

Inappropriate calls received by EMAS in April included a woman who had lost her credit card.

Inappropriate calls received by EMAS in April included a woman who had lost her credit card.

0
Have your say

A man who wanted to see his friend in London dialled 999 and asked for an ambulance, health bosses have revealed.

The call to East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) was just one of a number of inappropriate 999 calls received during April.