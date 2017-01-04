Man charged after stabbing outside pub

A man has been charged and another bailed following an alleged stabbing outside a Nottinghamshire pub.

Police were called to the Vine Inn in Retford in the early hours of December 30 following reports of a stabbing.

Two men were arrested and the victim was taken to hospital and is believed to have needed surgery for his injuries.

Jamie Doyle, 24, of Station Avenue, Ranskill, has now been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a pointed article and possession of a Class A drug following the incident.

A 28-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the incident has been bailed by police pending further enquiries.