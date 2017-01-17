Man arrested on suspicion of murder after teenage girl’s body found

Detectives investigating the death of a teenage girl have arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

The man, from Dinnington, was arrested last night (Monday, January 16) and remains in custody being questioned by officers.

The body of the 16-year-old girl was discovered by a member of the public at 10.55am yesterday just off Lordens Hill in Dinnington.

Police have since launched a murder investigation and remain keen to hear from anyone with information about the incident.

Detective chief inspector Steve Whittaker, said: “If you have any information about what happened, please come forward and pass that on to us. We have increased patrols in Dinnington at this time to provide reassurance to members of the community and I’d urge anyone who thinks they have any information, to please speak to an officer.

“While formal identification has not yet taken place, we are working closely with the family of a girl from Dinnington. We expect formal identification to take place over the coming days and I’d like to ask both members of the public and the media to please respect this family’s privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

If you have any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 256 of 16 January 2017.