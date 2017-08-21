Man arrested in connection with Worksop assault

Have your say

Officers have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with an assault in Worksop.

A 22-year-old man remains in a serious but stable condition in the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, Sheffield, following the incident in Bridge Place, at around 2.10am on Friday (18 August).

The 19-year-old, who was arrested yesterday (Sunday 20 August), has been released under investigation.

There were a number of people present in Bridge Place at the time of this assault and officers are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 93 of 18 August 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.