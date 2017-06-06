Man, 76, has died after Stow crash

A 76-year-old man has sadly died after a car crash in Stow.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the collision in Normanby Road, Stow at 11.20am yesterday (Monday, June 5).

One vehicle, a red Renault Megane, was involved. The vehicle left the road near to St Mary’s Church.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle died at the scene. He was from the Sturton by Stow area.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information from people who may have seen the vehicle travelling towards Stow or the collision itself.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 172 of Monday, June 5.