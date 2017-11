A London man has been charged with dealing heroin in Mansfield.

Mohamed Mansaray, 19, of Walworth Place, Southark, denied possession with intent to supply the Class A drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

It is alleged he was found with a quantity of the drug at James Murray Mews, on March 11.

The case was sent to Nottingham Crown Court, on November 30.