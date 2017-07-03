Lisa’s new role is to get the people of Lincolnshire to lead a more active lifestyle

In April this year a new initiative was launched to try and get the people of Linconshire a more active lifestyle.

Active Lincolnshire was created when Lincolnshire Sport rebranded to reflect its changing role; a focus not just on sport, but also on physical activity, health and wellbeing.

The vision for Lincolnshire was launched at the same time which is that by 2021, 20,021 more people, who are currently inactive, will lead a more active life.

The aim is for Lincolnshire to be one of the most healthy and active counties in the country and we want everyone to get involved.

Active Lincolnshire and Sport England define ‘inactive’ as a person who is doing less than 30 minutes of activity per week.

On Monday, July 3, the new Chief Executive at Active Lincolnshire, Lisa Harrison, started her role to help bring this ambition to life.

Dan Ellmore, Chair of Active Lincolnshire who oversaw the recruitment process, said: “I am delighted to welcome Lisa to Lincolnshire.

“She brings a wealth of experience from many years in senior manager roles in the sport and leisure sector.

“As regional director for 1Life, she covered Lincolnshire so she already has a great understanding of our county.

“The Board and Sport England will be working with Lisa over the coming months to ensure that she has the support to make a real impact in Lincolnshire.”

Lisa said: “Having had first-hand experience professionally and personally of the positive impact an active lifestyle can have on everyone’s quality of life, I am looking forward to working across the new remit of Active Lincolnshire, which now encompasses physical activity, health and wellbeing in addition to sport.

“My biggest focus is helping the team to work together and acheive our targets.

“One of my priorities will be to meet our stakeholders and understand how we can work together effectively to create the behaviour change needed to deliver the new vision for the county and broaden the number of stake holders that we have within the current arrangement.

“Lincolnshire is a huge area and a real challenge in terms of the number of people we are looking to get active.

“It is my role to be facilitator and bring all the interested parties together so we can have a joined up approach.

“There are so many different providers out there wanting to acheive the same things as we are such as the health service and leisure facilities.

“This is a great opportunity to harness all of those providers to help us towards that ultimate goal.”

Lisa has worked in the sports, leisure, health and wellbeing industry for more than 25 years.

Initially working on behalf of a number of Local Authorities before transferring to the private sector, gaining employment for one of the leading leisure management companies in the UK.

Lisa has held many senior positions in Leisure Connection Ltd and 1Life including Regional Director, National Client Director and has also headed up the Business Development Team.

Responsible for wide-ranging projects, facilities and services nationwide she also has extensive knowledge of Lincolnshire having been actively involved in the county from 1998.

In January 2016 Lisa set up her own independent consultancy business, LMH Consultancy Limited, to provide specialist support to Local Authorities, charitable trusts and the private sector to maximise participation in sports venues, leisure facilities and within the local communities they serve.

Lisa is an active participant and spectator in a number of sports and has had a lifelong interest in health and fitness. She has recently qualified as a personal trainer.

Since 2016 Lisa has been an Ambassador for Rainbows Hospice and has set herself the challenge of raising £1,000 for the hospice by December.