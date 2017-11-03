Linsc: Results from the courts

DRUGS

Anita Gray, 50, of Queensway, Gainsborough.

In possession of amphetamine. Fined £80, £30 victim surhcarge, £85 costs and drugs forfeited and destroyed.

THEFT

Chantelle Smith, 36, of Stanley Street, Gainsborough.

Stole items to the value of £13.79. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

MOTORING

Ryan Guilliatt, 26, of Kirton Road, Waddingham.

Speeding in excess of 60 miles per hour. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Dominic Kettlewell, 28, of Beckett Avenue, Gainsborough.

Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

ASSAULT

Andrew Gibson, 62, of Elsham Walk, Gainsborough.

Assaulted a woman by beating her and damaged a laptop. Fined a total of £470, £100 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

OTHER

Ryan Taylor, 30, of Anderson Court, Scampton.

Sent messages and emails to a woman which were unwanted. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, restraining order made, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Mark Allen, 36, of Waterworks Street, Gainsborough.

Failed to pay £7.10 trian fare. Fined £220, £7.10 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Harriet Cousine, 29, of High Street, Fillingham.

Failed to pay £6.60 train fare. Fined £220, £6.60 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.

Tilibs Guntis, 44, of Wheeldon Street, Gainsborough.

Failed to pay £14.20 train fare. Fined £220, £14.20 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.