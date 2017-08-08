Lincs: See who has been in court

Have your say

BREACH

Lee Moorman, 39, of Friars Lane, Lincoln.

Consumed alcohol in breach of a public spaces protection order. Fined £110, £30 victim surcharge and £383.66.

MOTORING

Adam Mitchell, 44, of Danes Terrace, Lincoln.

Speeding in excess of 50 miles per hour. Fined £923, £92 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified for 20 days.

DRUGS

Mandy Behan, 49, of Linden Terrace, Gainsborough.

In possession of class B drug, cannabis. Drugs forfeited and destroyed and detained the courthouse.

THEFT

Samuel Burrel, 26, of Newark Road, Lincoln.

Stole groceries to the value of £52.02 belonging to Aldi. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Stuart Watson, 37, of Belmot Street, Lincoln.

Stole perfume to the value of £74 belonging to Boots on two separate occasions. Discharged conditionally for one year, pay a total of £148 compensation, £20 victim surcharge and £20 victim surcharge.

DAMAGE

Stephanie McLaggan, 30, of Pilham Court, Gainsborough.

Damaged a window to the value of £240.11 belonging to Bet Fred. Pay £240.11 compensation.

ASSAULT

Eimantas Krupovesas, 19, of Wedgewood Road, Lincoln.

Assaulted a man by beating him. Community order made, carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, £100 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

OTHER

Ivor Guest, 53, of Williamson Street, Lincoln.

Used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment or alarm. Fined £50, £30 victim surcharge and £50 costs.