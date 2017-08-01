Lincs: See who has been in court

MOTORING
Lance Sewell, 44, of Linden Terrace, Gainsborough.
Driving without an insurance policy, a licence or a valid test certificate. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.
Simon Barker, 31, of Windmill Way, Kirton in Lindsey.
Driving while disqualified and speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined a total of £265, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.
Blake Sanderson, 20, of Stanley Street, Gainsborough.
Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.
BREACH
William Andrews, 47, of Woodfield Road, Gainsborough.
Breached licence conditions following imprisonment. Order to continue, fined £60, £30 victim surcharge and detained in the courthouse.
DAMAGE
Kieron Hardy, 28, of Tennyson Street, Gainsborough.
Damaged a car windscreen. Fined £120, £500 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
DRUGS
Kenneth Boswell, 39, of Stanley Street, Gainsborough.
Possession of class A drug, diamorphine. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge and drugs forfeited and destroyed.
ASSAULT
Donald Fraser-Rennie, 30, of Marshalls Rise, Gainsborough.
Assaulted a man by beating. Community order made, 150 hours of unpaid work, £85 victim surcharge and £175 costs.
OTHER
Rachel Lee, 29, of Ropery Road, Gainsborough.
Travelled on a train without paying fare. Fined £146, pay £4.90 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs.
