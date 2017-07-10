Lincs: See who has been before the courts

DRUGS

Samantha Davies, 30, of Cromwell Street, Gainsborough.

Possession of crack cocaine and stole meat to the value of £40. Community order made, drugs forfeited and destroyed, £40 compensation and £85 victim surcharge.

MOTORING

Craig Flear, 28, of Tealby Close, Gainsborough.

Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Travis Leleu, 32, of Marshalls Rise, Gainsborough.

Driving without an insurance policy or a licence. Fined £760, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

John Morris, 55, of Campbell Street, Gainsborough.

Speeding in excess of 60 miles per hour. Fined £293, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Timothy Baker, 56, of Grove Street, Retford.

Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £200, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

ASSAULT

Benjamin Garner, 33, of Marton Road, Willingham by Stow.

Assaulted a man by beating. Pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

THEFT

Richard Robinson, 36, of North Parade, Gainsborough.

Stole washing liquid tabs, meat and fish. Community order made, 60 hours of unpaid work and a total of £159.66 compensation.

BREACH

Stuart Drayton, 28, of Jubilee Crescent, Gainsborough.

Breached a restraining order. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.