Lincs: See who has been before the courts

DRUGS
Samantha Davies, 30, of Cromwell Street, Gainsborough.
Possession of crack cocaine and stole meat to the value of £40. Community order made, drugs forfeited and destroyed, £40 compensation and £85 victim surcharge.
MOTORING
Craig Flear, 28, of Tealby Close, Gainsborough.
Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £120, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.
Travis Leleu, 32, of Marshalls Rise, Gainsborough.
Driving without an insurance policy or a licence. Fined £760, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.
John Morris, 55, of Campbell Street, Gainsborough.
Speeding in excess of 60 miles per hour. Fined £293, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.
Timothy Baker, 56, of Grove Street, Retford.
Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle, who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £200, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.
ASSAULT
Benjamin Garner, 33, of Marton Road, Willingham by Stow.
Assaulted a man by beating. Pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.
THEFT
Richard Robinson, 36, of North Parade, Gainsborough.
Stole washing liquid tabs, meat and fish. Community order made, 60 hours of unpaid work and a total of £159.66 compensation.
BREACH
Stuart Drayton, 28, of Jubilee Crescent, Gainsborough.
Breached a restraining order. Discharged conditionally for six months, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.