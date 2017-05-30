Lincs: See who has been before the courts

MOTORING

Theo Briggs, 20, of Clinton Terrace, Gainsborough.

Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Jamie Wood, 27, of Gordon Street, Gainsborough.

Failed to stop after damage was caused to another vehicle. Fined £80, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with eight points.

David Scouse, 38, of Trinity Street, Gainsborough.

Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Nicole Herring, 19, of Stanley Street, Gainsborough.

Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

THEFT

Madona Duric, 26, of St Johns Terrace, Gainsborough.

Stole cash to the value of £105. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £105 compensation, £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Joshua Cutter, 22, of Birchwood Avenue, Lincoln.

Stole two electric razors to the value of £179.92 from Asda Living. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, pay £179.92 compensation. He also failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Fined £40, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

BREACH

Daniel Perry, 33, of Clinton Terrace, Gainsborough.

Breached a restraining order. Committed to prison for one week, pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

OTHER

Alexander Parkes, 24, of Tower Crescent, Lincoln.

Used threatening or abusive language likely to cause a person to believe violence would be used. Community order made, 40 hours unpaid work, restraining order made, £8 5 victim surcharge and £310 costs.