Lincs: See who has been before the courts

MOTORING

Neil Broadberry, 32, of Grey Street, Gainsborough.

Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £180, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Dimitrious Georgiou, 33, of Woodhill Avenue, Gainsborough.

Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Lee Pitchford, 26, of Wheeldon Street, Gainsborough.

Driving without a licence. Fined £180, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Hugo Costa, 38, of Rosemary Lane, Lincoln.

Speeding in excess of 30 miles per hour. Fined £200, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Cameron Dubois-Gay, 18, of Westwick Gardens, Lincoln.

Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for six months.

THEFT

Rebecca Hobbs, 24, of Elsham Walk, Gainsborough.

Stole various grocery items to the value of £306.30 belonging to Sainsburys. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £20 victim surcharge and £25 costs.

OTHER

Daniel Watson, 32, of Ropery Road, Gainsborough.

Used a television without a licence. Fined £36, £30 victim surcharge and £60 costs.

Shane Peat, 31, of Portland Terrace, Gainsborough.

Possession of a metal blade in public. Committed to prison for six months and £115 victim surcharge.

Matthew Wareing, 27, of Ramsden Avenue, Langold.

Fishing without a licence. Fined £70, £30 victim surcharge and £127 costs.

Joe Stanfield, 29, of Riddell Avenue, Langold.

Fishing without a licence. Fined £50, £30 victim surcharge and £127 costs.