Lincs: See who has been before the courts

MOTORING

Jason Voss, 44, of Sandsfield Lane, Gainsborough. Driving without an insurance policy. Fined £140, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Steven Hill, 27, of Lewis Street, Gainsborough. Driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour. Fined £135, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

Benjamin Hayward, 30, of De Wint Close, Lincoln. Driving without due care and attention, Fined £132, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with three points.

Martin Mablethorpe, 29, of Chapel Hill, Lincoln. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs and licence endorsed with six points.

THEFT

James Mulholland, 44, of High Street, Gainsborough. Stole meat to the value of £10 from Lincolnshire Co-op Society. Discharged conditionally for 12 months, £10 compensation, £20 victim surcharge and £40 costs.

Alexander White, 24, of Melrose Road, Gainsborough. Stole a TV to the value of £149 belonging to Tesco and vodka to the value of £148 belonging to Morrisons. Fined a total of £180 and £30 victim surcharge.

Sean Brookes, 37, of Dickinson Terrace, Gainsborough. Stole four jars of coffee worth £20 belonging to the Co-op. Pay £20 compensation.

Kenneth Boswell, 38, of Stanley Street, Gainsborough. Stole perfume gift sets to the value of £97.50 belonging to Boots and perfume gift set to the value of £198 belonging to Oldrids. Pay a total of £295.50 compensation.

DAMAGE

Dylan Harrison, 20, of Vanessa Drive, Gainsborough. Damaged a Mini to the value of £200. Pay £200 compensartion.